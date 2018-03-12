Stop them spying!

Issue 235, April - on sale now

Unleash our open source privacy toolkit to block the NSA and GCHQ snoopers. We explain how to deploy Tails to protect your online privacy and the covert techniques used to spy on you online and what you can do about it. We look at the best open source conferencing solutions. Chat about deploying Wayland for real. Look into how the Linux kernel is fixing Meltdown. Have a pile of Pi fun with eink displays, use the GPIO over USB and create a uninterrupted power supply. Plus loads more fun!