Linux Format 327

Published: Tue 01 April 2025 In New issue.

Make Linux Mobile! Can you get full-fat Linux on your mobile? We’ll have a damn good try and let you take Tux with you. We help free your Android phone from Google, enjoy the benefits of LineageOS and make it work harder with terminal apps and full Linux desktop software.

PLUS: An all-new hacking section, dump Ubuntu with the best spin-offs, get protected with easy off-site cloud backups, discover how open documents are built, get the inside on how Kali Linux was created, get better 3D prints, enjoy open fitness tracking and loads more!

