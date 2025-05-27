Linux Format 329

Published: Tue 27 May 2025 In Final issue.

Buy it now!

Discover 25 years of open source with Linux Format! Celebrate our final issue ever while we look back on how the Linux kernel and open source software has changed, evolved and taken over the world! We dig up the old editors for a beer, relive classic reviews, Hotpicks, Answers and get Windows users to switch to a better distro.

PLUS: Escape Windows 10, build a better Debian home server, the best distros for Windows users, how Linux runs all the super computers, better admin training, classic Pi projects, AI cluster tools, Rust on the Pi, Cool Term, start 3D printing, steal Bitcoins and loads more!