Linux Format 322

Published: Tue 12 November 2024 In New issue.

Power up your PC with Fedora! Discover the cutting-edge goodies in the latest release of Fedora from the experts at Red Hat. From the latest Gnome desktop to Wayland-first display, it’s geared up for Nvidia AI and offers a super slick install and amazing software experience!

PLUS: protect your public WiFi, we test the big-name browsers, Ubuntu 24.10 reviewed, hacking the YouTube API, sort out your drivers, explore Tailscale distributed VPN, upgrade your memory, code a captcha and loads more!

