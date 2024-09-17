Linux Format 320

Published: Tue 17 September 2024 In New issue.

Light up your life with Home Assistant and low-cost Zigbee smart lighting! We show you how you can create an open and extendable smart home with custom controls using Home Assistant, the Raspberry Pi – or a spire PC – and a bit of Linux magic!

PLUS: the best distros for beginners, upgrading your Nvidia graphics, relive using WW2 enigma encryption, code the Psion 3 again, add colour to your shell, fix your Linux networks, explore AI PCs and loads more!

