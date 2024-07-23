Linux Format 318

Published: Tue 23 July 2024 In New issue.

Buy it now!

Bust out the Tux Police to enforce your outgoing packet privacy with a securely configured VPN! We take you through the networking basics, how a VPN works, how they’re set up on Linux to ensuring they’re secure, picking the best one for your needs and getting you up and running with free ProtonVPN.

PLUS: better game raytracing, saving old MS documents, editing PDFs, Ubuntu system settings, Joplin terminal notes, build a Pi Wi-Fi router, secure chat systems, Inside Linux - the display, create pro podcasts and loads more!

Write in now, we want to hear from you! letters@linuxformat.com Send your problems and solutions to: answers@linuxformat.com Catch all the FOSS news at our evil Facebook page or follow us on the Twitters.