Linux Format 317

Published: Tue 25 June 2024 In New issue.

Save your old PCs! Get those ageing systems in the Linux repair shop where we refresh them with easy hardware updates and install Linux Mint Debian Edition 32-bit for a slick, fast desktop experience.

PLUS: We test the top terminal emulators plus run the old DEC VT100 for nostalgia, get to grips with Linux virtual systems, understand Snaps, Flatpak and Ubuntu packages, use the new Pi Connect, get GeForce Now on your Steam Deck and loads more!

