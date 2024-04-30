Linux Format 315

Published: Tue 30 April 2024 In New issue.

Celebrate with us as Ubuntu turns 20! We help you easily upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS now with up to twelve years of support, a slick new installer, fresh updated Gnome desktop, Wayland that finally works, new settings, tweaking guide and a look back at all the controversies!

PLUS: Betterbird email, enhance your Linux audio, build a Pi oscilloscope, Commodore 64 game coding, learn to use Krita, beware the 2038 Epochalypse, using Ansible at home, classic demo coding and loads more!

