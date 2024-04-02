Linux Format 314

Published: Tue 02 April 2024 In New issue.

Buy it now!

We help Linux invade Windows! Discover how the Tux rebels are taking over Microsoft with Linux running inside of Windows, Microsoft is releasing even more open source and how you can try Microsoft’s very own Linux distro!

PLUS: keep better track of your tasks, discover Wine 9, fix glitching Steam games, stream your ebooks, get control of Linux init, discover Moonlight game streaming, relive the MK14 retro computer, code high-speed collision detection and loads more!

Write in now, we want to hear from you! letters@linuxformat.com Send your problems and solutions to: answers@linuxformat.com Catch all the FOSS news at our evil Facebook page or follow us on the Twitters.