Linux Format 313

Published: Tue 05 March 2024 In New issue.

Buy it now!

Get kitted out with the ultimate Hacker’s Toolkit and all the knowledge you need to get started probing your networks, cracking your passwords, customising the kernel and building payloads to hijack Android devices. We get you up and running with Kali Linux and how to use it.

PLUS: discover Easy OS the best live distro, finish building your point-and-click adventure, add plug-ins to the LXF Shell, write your own Commodore 64 game in assembly, create models in OpenSCAD, we explore the Framework laptop and loads more!

Write in now, we want to hear from you! letters@linuxformat.com Send your problems and solutions to: answers@linuxformat.com Catch all the FOSS news at our evil Facebook page or follow us on the Twitters.