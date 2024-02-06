Linux Format 312

Published: Tue 06 February 2024 In New issue.

Blast off your Linux use in 2024 with the best in cutting-edge distros! We look at the pioneering distributions that are using the latest tech for faster systems, better privacy, solid security and PCs that are easier to use than ever!

PLUS: Orange Pi 5 vs Raspberry Pi 5, we test the best password managers, plan, shop and cook meals with Linux, secure messages with Jami, build an analog computer, faster Ethernet, code the Commodore 64, archive your retro disks and loads more!

