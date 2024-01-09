Linux Format 311

Published: Tue 09 January 2024 In New issue.

Stop Net Nasties! Banish adverts, snoopers, trackers and malware to the Pi Hole for homewide network protection. We’ll get you setup with the total network defence solution – it’ll even run on a PC – and help defend all of your gadgets then we’ll extend it with a VPN to your mobile devices too!

PLUS: Build a classic Lucasarts-style adventure, code your own terminal, emulate analogue computers digitally, the rise and fall of BASIC, rolling Rhino Linux, build a torrent box, get a greener PC, build a MotionEye CCTV system, cross-platform coding, the best file managers and loads more!

