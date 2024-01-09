Linux Format 311

Stop Net Nasties! Banish adverts, snoopers, trackers and malware to the Pi Hole for homewide network protection. We’ll get you setup with the total network defence solution – it’ll even run on a PC – and help defend all of your gadgets then we’ll extend it with a VPN to your mobile devices too!
PLUS: Build a classic Lucasarts-style adventure, code your own terminal, emulate analogue computers digitally, the rise and fall of BASIC, rolling Rhino Linux, build a torrent box, get a greener PC, build a MotionEye CCTV system, cross-platform coding, the best file managers and loads more!
Write in now, we want to hear from you! letters@linuxformat.com Send your problems and solutions to: answers@linuxformat.com Catch all the FOSS news at our evil Facebook page or follow us on the Twitters.