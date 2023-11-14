Linux Format 309

Published: Tue 14 November 2023 In New issue.

Blast off with Podman! Join the Pod and manage your apps effortlessly. We dive into the new container tech that’s sweeping the open source world and replacing Docker as the faster and easiest way to have a dependency-free app life.

PLUS: build a Pi-controlled robot arm, AI for admins, code a Python web scraper, make Linux printing easy again, build the ultimate Amiga PC, tweak your kernel scheduler, we test Raspberry Pi 5 killers and loads more!

