Linux Format 305

Escape the tyranny of the corporate owned cloud! Free your files from Google and Microsoft as we show you how to set up and run your own open source office – create, edit, share and save your files and documents running on your own systems using Nextcloud and Collabora Online.
PLUS: Get your Linux certifications, explore how code evolved, Debian 12 explored, create websites on Github, funk up your plots, take Joplin notes, run a RISC-V CPU, set up a hardware firewall, get the best CAD package and loads more!
Write in now, we want to hear from you! letters@linuxformat.com Send your problems and solutions to: answers@linuxformat.com Catch all the FOSS news at our evil Facebook page or follow us on the Twitters.