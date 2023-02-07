Linux Format 299

Published: Tue 07 February 2023 In New issue.

Power up your devices and revive your old phones with open source Android and even a full-fat Linux desktop! We guide you through using LineageOS – the best Android spin – to revive and protect older phones and tablets alongside full-fat Linux options.

PLUS: Fedora Silver Blue, packaging formats explained, Mint 21 reviewed, Pi Camera v3, Steam Deck desktop use, algorithmic art, enhanced GIMP layers, coding Bomberman clones, making GIT easy and loads more!

