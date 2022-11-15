Linux Format 296

Published: Tue 15 November 2022 In New issue.

Protect your browser privacy! Using Firefox, a bevvy of clever plugins and discovering the tricks and techniques used to track you we beat the trackers, stop the snoopers and stay safe online! We fire up the latest Tor 12 for complete online safety and explore Google Manifest v3.

PLUS: Explore Ubuntu 22.10, terminal screencasting, advanced desktop search, automate installs with Ansible, safely delete and recover files, vector drawing packages, the future of 3D printing and loads more!

