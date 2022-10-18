Linux Format 295

Published: Tue 18 October 2022 In New issue.

Build the ultimate retro emulation gaming experience, relive your Amiga Basic days and explore the huge open source emulation world! Discover all the software to enjoy the classic computer days of the ZX Spectrum, Commodore 64, Atari ST, Amiga and more. We’ll even run a mainframe for fun.

PLUS: Search your PC faster, monitor your bandwidth, perfect your 3D prints, full-disk encryption, the best Lightweight distros tested, we dive into Kubernetes and loads more!

Write in now, we want to hear from you! lxf.letters@futurenet.com Send your problems and solutions to: lxf.answers@futurenet.com