Linux Format 294

Linux Mint 21 is here and it’s awesome! We show you not only how to get it installed but how you can multi-boot it with Windows and a plethora of other Linux distros! Along the way discovering Logical Volume Management, delve into the UEFI system and play with partitions!
PLUS: How open source can save the smart home, discover OpenIndiana, create better cutouts with GIMP, hide messages in images, set up your 3D printer for better prints, recreate Pac-Man with Python, boost your creative writing and more!
