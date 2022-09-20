Linux Format 294

Published: Tue 20 September 2022 In New issue.

Linux Mint 21 is here and it’s awesome! We show you not only how to get it installed but how you can multi-boot it with Windows and a plethora of other Linux distros! Along the way discovering Logical Volume Management, delve into the UEFI system and play with partitions!

PLUS: How open source can save the smart home, discover OpenIndiana, create better cutouts with GIMP, hide messages in images, set up your 3D printer for better prints, recreate Pac-Man with Python, boost your creative writing and more!

