Linux Format 292

Published: Tue 26 July 2022 In New issue.

Hack your graphics card and discover the inner working of the Linux kernel graphics stack. Delve into the open source display driver world, from how windows get tiled to how compute is accelerated with GPGPU and raytracing is added to games.

PLUS: Automate GIMP actions, use GitPod dev environments, edit with Photoflare, go retro with RISC OS, get the best whiteboard software, discover how to localise Linux, control Neopixels, add gamepad controls to Tetris and loads more!

