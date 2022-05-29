Linux Format 289

Published: Sun 29 May 2022 In New issue.

Discover Ubuntu 22.04 LTS codenamed the Jammy Jellyfish! We unpack all the crucial new features (Gnome 42 and Wayland) and updates, how to get it installed and configured to perfection with an in-depth guide and complete review.

PLUS: get packing with Open Build Services, tweak Linux on the Valve Steam Deck, clean up your hard drives, read ebooks in the terminal, get more from Wine, build a custom email server, discover new FOSS app stores and loads more!

